PTI workers sent on physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday handed over nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on three-day physical remand and sent seven female workers to jail in a case registered against them in connection with the August 5 protest.

Duty judicial magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi, while announcing the reserved judgment, sent the female workers on judicial remand and granted three-day physical remand of male workers in a case registered against them at Lohi Bher police station.

Earlier, the police produced the arrested PTI workers, including males and females, for obtaining their physical remand. Police requested the court to grant them a seven-day remand of the accused.

PTI lawyers Sardar Masroof, Ali Bukhari, Sardar Masroor Khan, Ansar Kayani, and Shamsa Kayani appeared before the court. The defence counsel, while arguing before the court, said that it is a politically motivated case and merited a discharge instead.

