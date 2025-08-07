Karachi to Sukkur: Sindh govt plans to launch sub-urban railway services: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has stated that a proposal is under consideration to launch sub-urban railway services from Karachi to Sukkur, based on the model of Lahore. The project, a joint effort between Pakistan Railways and the Government of Sindh, aims to enhance public transport services across the province and is expected to benefit millions of daily commuters. It will also help reduce the load on inter-city bus services and ease travel-related difficulties for the general public.

In a significant move to improve the railway system and enhance public transport facilities, the Sindh government has decided to launch a train service on the short route between Rohri and Sukkur.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation from Pakistan Railways at the Energy Department’s office. The delegation was led by Chairman/Secretary Pakistan Railways Syed Mazhar-ul-Islam, and included Chief Operating Officer Railways Amir Ali Baloch and Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi, Rehan Lakho. Also present were Secretary Energy Department Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Coal Dr. Waqas Rajput, Chief Technical Officer Shariq Raza, and other officials.

The secretary of Railways offered several collaboration opportunities with the Sindh government and shared that Pakistan Railways, in collaboration with the Punjab government, has already launched sub-urban railway services in Lahore, benefiting over 80 million people. He emphasized the need for the Sindh government’s support for similar projects in the province.

Minister Nasir Hussain Shah affirmed that, as per the vision and directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Government of Sindh is committed to initiating and completing as many public-benefit projects as possible. He assured full cooperation with any institution working for public welfare and relief. The Minister confirmed Sindh’s willingness to partner with Pakistan Railways on projects that serve the people.

He further noted that the Sindh government had already completed its share of work for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, and the process of removing encroachments along the railway lines was underway when it was halted by railway authorities due to unspecified reasons.

Nasir Shah highlighted that the Government of Sindh is progressing rapidly and successfully on multiple projects under Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). He emphasised that the proposed railway track from Rohri to Karachi would be an ideal project, and assured that the Sindh government would prioritize the ML-1 project, providing all necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and relevant support.

He also pointed out that several projects of the Sindh government have been delayed due to inattention from the railway administration. To address these issues, he proposed the formation of a joint committee to resolve all pending matters.

The meeting also discussed suggestions for improving railway stations across Sindh, addressing critical railway crossings, and potentially adopting railway stations for better maintenance. Proposals for cleanliness and the establishment of green belts along railway tracks were also reviewed.

