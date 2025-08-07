BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Chicago Wheat holds just above five-year lows

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures steadied just above five-year lows on Wednesday, after plunging around 7% in the last two weeks as seasonal supply pressure from Northern Hemisphere harvests and falling corn prices triggered selling by speculators.

Corn inched lower and soybean futures rose, helped by larger-than-expected weekly US export inspections, but both were near multi-month lows amid expectations of large US production and well-supplied global markets. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $5.08-3/4 a bushel at 0337 GMT. Prices fell to a five-year low of $5.06-1/4 in May.

Northern Hemisphere production is still pouring onto the market. “Quality can be a problem in some areas, but quantity is more than enough,” said Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia. Recent rainfall has also boosted the outlook in late harvesters Canada, Australia, and Argentina.

“We don’t have much that can stop us from going to $5,” Pistoia said. “If things are dry during Northern Hemisphere planting in October and November, that could flip the situation. But we don’t know yet whether that will happen.”

Speculators are betting on further price falls for CBOT wheat, corn, and soybeans. Funds have been net sellers of Chicago wheat for the last six trading sessions, traders say. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday issued condition ratings for US corn and soy crops that were the highest in years.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Chicago Wheat holds just above five-year lows

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories