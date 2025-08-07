BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Japanese rubber falls on improving supply

Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Wednesday on easing supply concerns as the weather in key producing regions in Southeast Asia improved, though a robust outlook for China’s car sales capped losses. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery lost 2.9 yen, or 0.9%, to 319.9 yen ($2.17) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 115 yuan, or 0.75%, to 15,495 yuan ($2,155.41) per metric ton. The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 45 yuan, or 0.39%, to 11,505 yuan ($1,600.38) per metric ton.

Major rubber producers such as Thailand and Vietnam have seen gradual weather improvements since late July, resulting in fewer rain-related disruptions to tapping and a seasonal rise in raw material supply, said brokerage Hengyin Futures. Thailand’s meteorological agency has, however, warned of thundershowers, gusty winds and isolated heavy rains from August 10-12.

Meanwhile, the China Passenger Car Association upgraded its sales growth forecast to 6% for the year, up from its previous estimate of 5% in June, citing better-than-expected shipments in domestic and international markets. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.0.2.

