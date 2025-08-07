BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Oil prices rebound

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged up about 1% on Wednesday after falling to a five-week low in the prior session after US President Donald Trump imposed higher tariffs on India for buying Russian crude and a larger-than-expected US crude storage draw last week.

Brent crude futures rose 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.44 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $65.96. On Tuesday, both crude benchmarks fell for a fourth session in a row, with Brent closing at its lowest since July 1.

“Prices bounced up on the potential higher tariffs on India but the market is waiting for some sort of a formal implementation as well as which elements in the market are to be affected,” said Rystad analyst Janiv Shah.

Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods from India, saying it directly or indirectly imported Russian oil. India, along with China, is a major buyer of Russian oil.

That announcement came despite comments from a Kremlin aid earlier on Wednesday that US envoy Steve Witkoff held “useful and constructive” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, two days before the expiry of a deadline set by Trump for Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine or face new sanctions. Russia was the world’s second-biggest producer of crude oil in 2024 behind the US, according to US federal energy data. “Expectations appear that India may reduce its buying of Russian crude, but I can’t see them doing so entirely as they have been making supernormal profits on buying cheap Russian crude,” said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.

Rystad’s Shah said a planned supply increase from the OPEC+ group, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia, would offset a potential decline in Russian oil supply.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , meanwhile, will visit China for the first time in over seven years, a government source said on Wednesday, in a further sign of a diplomatic thaw with Beijing as tensions with the US rise.

Oil markets also found support from a bigger-than-expected decline in US crude inventories last week.

Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices rebound

Displaying Raast QR codes at retail outlets by 31st a must

Probe before any arrest: FBR wing legally bound to consult business reps

Oil prices rise on US demand strength, though sanctions uncertainty remains

Recreational clubs no more non-profit bodies: FBR

NE plan, SEC rules: Nepra concerned at proposed amendments

July trade deficit swells 44.16pc YoY

Agri census launched: Number of farm households increases to 11.7m

FD clarifies grant of increase in pension

ADB, APTMA discuss ways to augment textile exports

PM unveils charter for JMC

Read more stories