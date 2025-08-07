Tarar talks about steps to streamline film certification process

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar announced that the authority to approve the Film Certification Board will be delegated to the relevant minister under the proposed “Motion Picture (Amendment) Bill 2024” to avoid delays, and to streamline the film certification process.

Speaking at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, chaired by Senator Syed Ali Zafar, the minister said repeated cabinet approvals for new censor boards were slowing down the growth of Pakistan’s film industry.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the proposed bill and approved the agenda related to the censor board.

The minister explained that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, provinces began certifying films under separate legislation, which has caused coordination issues. He emphasised that a unified national approach is essential for efficient film certification, adding that while the federal government handles film imports, provinces carry out certification under their respective laws.

The committee also approved the revival of the National Film Development Corporation (NIFDEC), a proposal put forward by the information minister. He highlighted the global success of Pakistani films, including record business in countries such as Canada, and called for greater support for local filmmakers. Tarar underscored the role of entertainment in promoting tolerance and positive values in society.

Briefing the committee on the state of Pakistan Television (PTV), the minister said that significant improvements have been made, especially on PTV Sports, which has secured broadcasting rights for the next two Asia Cups and now boasts double the ratings of private sports channels. The government is also pursuing a government-to-government agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), working to outsource PTV Home, and revamp PTV World to meet modern standards.

He acknowledged financial challenges faced by the broadcaster, especially after the withdrawal of government subsidies, but assured that reforms are under way and that merit-based decisions are being implemented. He also stated that while PTV is improving the timely payment of salaries and pensions, many private channels are defaulting on salaries for months. In response, Committee Chairman Senator Ali Zafar directed the Ministry of Finance officials to be summoned in the next meeting to review PTV’s financial matters.

The issue of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC) was also discussed. The minister informed the committee that SRBC employees have received three months of pending salaries through PTV and that a new business plan for the company has been prepared. A petition for SRBC’s revival is currently being heard in the High Court.

Additionally, the committee touched on cases filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), particularly those involving journalists.

Tarar emphasised his longstanding ties with the journalist community and said discussions with PFUJ President Afzal Butt had taken place. He proposed the formation of a sub-committee to examine such cases in detail and ensure justice for affected journalists.

