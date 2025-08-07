BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 07, 2025
Markets Print 2025-08-07

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2025 05:56am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
August 06, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        05-Aug-25      04-Aug-25      01-Aug-25      31-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102219       0.102257       0.102518       0.102619
Euro                             0.848285       0.848775       0.842963       0.844779
Japanese yen                        0.005       0.004972       0.004906       0.004942
U.K. pound                       0.976159       0.976036       0.973244       0.976264
U.S. dollar                        0.7347       0.733917       0.739182       0.738056
Algerian dinar                 0.00563862       0.005633       0.005645       0.005645
Australian dollar                0.474543                      0.475664       0.477448
Botswana pula                   0.0545147        0.05431        0.05433        0.05469
Brazilian real                   0.133308        0.13318                       0.13176
Brunei dollar                    0.570154       0.569988       0.569697       0.570059
Canadian dollar                  0.532971                                     0.533123
Chilean peso                  0.000761916       0.000759       0.000757       0.000755
Czech koruna                    0.0344558       0.034531       0.034275       0.034379
Danish krone                     0.113662       0.113734                      0.113202
Indian rupee                   0.00836867       0.008387       0.008462        0.00843
Israeli New Shekel               0.213142       0.215604       0.216515       0.217844
Korean won                    0.000530508       0.000524       0.000532       0.000534
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40334        2.40156                       2.41274
Malaysian ringgit                0.173667       0.173278       0.172807       0.173497
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159106       0.015839       0.015749       0.015675
Mexican peso                    0.0391589       0.038876                      0.039266
New Zealand dollar                0.43384       0.434552       0.434491       0.435933
Norwegian krone                 0.0715426       0.071479                      0.071749
Omani rial                        1.91079        1.90876                       1.91952
Peruvian sol
Philippine peso                 0.0127743       0.012569                      0.012879
Polish zloty                     0.198214       0.198479       0.196926       0.198099
Qatari riyal                     0.201841       0.201626                      0.202763
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19592       0.195711                      0.196815
Singapore dollar                 0.570154       0.569988       0.569697       0.570059
Swedish krona                   0.0759228       0.075902                      0.075714
Swiss franc                      0.906813       0.908313                      0.907706
Thai baht                       0.0226941       0.022599       0.022544       0.022576
Trinidadian dollar                              0.109018                      0.109423
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200054       0.199841                      0.200968
Uruguayan peso                  0.0183071       0.018296                      0.018361
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

