WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== August 06, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 05-Aug-25 04-Aug-25 01-Aug-25 31-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102219 0.102257 0.102518 0.102619 Euro 0.848285 0.848775 0.842963 0.844779 Japanese yen 0.005 0.004972 0.004906 0.004942 U.K. pound 0.976159 0.976036 0.973244 0.976264 U.S. dollar 0.7347 0.733917 0.739182 0.738056 Algerian dinar 0.00563862 0.005633 0.005645 0.005645 Australian dollar 0.474543 0.475664 0.477448 Botswana pula 0.0545147 0.05431 0.05433 0.05469 Brazilian real 0.133308 0.13318 0.13176 Brunei dollar 0.570154 0.569988 0.569697 0.570059 Canadian dollar 0.532971 0.533123 Chilean peso 0.000761916 0.000759 0.000757 0.000755 Czech koruna 0.0344558 0.034531 0.034275 0.034379 Danish krone 0.113662 0.113734 0.113202 Indian rupee 0.00836867 0.008387 0.008462 0.00843 Israeli New Shekel 0.213142 0.215604 0.216515 0.217844 Korean won 0.000530508 0.000524 0.000532 0.000534 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40334 2.40156 2.41274 Malaysian ringgit 0.173667 0.173278 0.172807 0.173497 Mauritian rupee 0.0159106 0.015839 0.015749 0.015675 Mexican peso 0.0391589 0.038876 0.039266 New Zealand dollar 0.43384 0.434552 0.434491 0.435933 Norwegian krone 0.0715426 0.071479 0.071749 Omani rial 1.91079 1.90876 1.91952 Peruvian sol Philippine peso 0.0127743 0.012569 0.012879 Polish zloty 0.198214 0.198479 0.196926 0.198099 Qatari riyal 0.201841 0.201626 0.202763 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19592 0.195711 0.196815 Singapore dollar 0.570154 0.569988 0.569697 0.570059 Swedish krona 0.0759228 0.075902 0.075714 Swiss franc 0.906813 0.908313 0.907706 Thai baht 0.0226941 0.022599 0.022544 0.022576 Trinidadian dollar 0.109018 0.109423 U.A.E. dirham 0.200054 0.199841 0.200968 Uruguayan peso 0.0183071 0.018296 0.018361 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

