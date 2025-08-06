India says additional US tariffs ‘extremely unfortunate’

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry condemned additional US tariffs imposed over its Russian oil purchases as “extremely unfortunate” on Wednesday, calling the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

“Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” it said in a statement.

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”