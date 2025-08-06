BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
India says additional US tariffs ‘extremely unfortunate’

AFP Published 06 Aug, 2025 08:56pm
This combination of pictures created on August 5, 2025 shows, L-R, US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025 and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 21, 2025. Photo: AFP
This combination of pictures created on August 5, 2025 shows, L-R, US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025 and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 21, 2025. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry condemned additional US tariffs imposed over its Russian oil purchases as “extremely unfortunate” on Wednesday, calling the move “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

“Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” it said in a statement.

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

