Pakistan eyes castor cultivation as high-value export crop

Pakistan is exploring the large-scale cultivation of castor as part of efforts to diversify crops, boost exports, and improve farmer incomes, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Wednesday.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the International Multi Group of Companies, led by Chairman Amjad Rashid, the minister said castor was a low-input, high-yield crop well suited for the country’s arid and semi-arid regions, the Ministry of National Food Security said in a statement.

“Castor can be grown in barren areas where traditional crops struggle, making it ideal for land optimisation and income generation for farmers,” Hussain said, adding that the crop currently fetches Rs7,000 per 40kg in the local market, higher than most conventional crops.

The Chinese not-for-profit partner in the project has offered to provide high-quality hybrid seed, potentially doubling yields from 50 to 100 maunds per acre.

The visiting company also expressed willingness to sign formal agreements with local farmers, committing to purchase all harvested castor at pre-agreed terms.

The ministry will support the initiative through awareness campaigns and seed distribution in collaboration with provincial agriculture departments.

Hussain said Pakistan could emerge as a competitive supplier in the global castor oil market, which has strong demand in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, lubricant, and biofuel sectors.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to launch pilot projects, finalise farmer contracts, and develop a sustainable, export-oriented castor value chain in the country.