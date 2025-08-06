BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
World

Dubai’s Emaar Properties reports 33% jump in first-half profit

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 07:04pm

Emaar, Dubai’s largest real estate developer, reported a 33% rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday, driven by a sharp rise in property sales.

The developer behind the Dubai Mall and the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, reported a net profit attributable of 7.08 billion dirhams ($1.93 billion) for the period ended June 30, up from 5.34 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Dubai’s property market is red-hot at the moment as regulatory shifts and premium projects attract global buyers.

Emaar said its property sales increased 46% for the first half compared with the same period last year, reaching 46 billion dirhams.

As of end-June, Emaar’s revenue backlog from property sales also increased by 62% to 146.3 billion dirhams.

