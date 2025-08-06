What we are failing to teach our next generation

Critical life skills absent from modern education are leaving young adults unprepared for real life. While we are teaching students how to think, we are neglecting to teach them how to live.

Contemporary education systems around the world have achieved remarkable success in equipping students with academic knowledge. Young graduates today can solve complex mathematical equations, analyse literary masterpieces and debate scientific theories with impressive sophistication.

Yet, many find themselves fundamentally unprepared for the practical challenges of real life. This paradox highlights a systemic failure.

The consequences of this oversight are increasingly evident. Mental health crises among young adults have reached epidemic proportions, financial illiteracy perpetuates cycles of debt, and workplaces report alarming deficits in emotional intelligence among new hires.

These issues are exacerbated by the digital age, where social media consumption averages 2.5 hours daily among teens (Pew Research Center, 2023), fostering unrealistic comparisons while eroding essential life competencies.

This digital immersion creates a dangerous disconnect from reality, where they are able to navigate complex video games but crumble under real-world criticism, and accumulate thousands of online followers while struggling to maintain a single meaningful friendship with a person living next door.

A recent study found that students who spend more than three hours daily on social platforms show significantly higher rates of comparison-based anxiety and lower self-esteem.

Financial literacy remains dismally low, contributing to a generation that purchases based on influencer recommendations rather than budget constraints, often accumulating debt to maintain an online lifestyle they cannot afford.

Workplace surveys consistently highlight deficiencies in emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills among new graduates who excel at digital communication but falter in face-to-face interactions.

Resilience and recovery

Modern educational systems have inadvertently created a generation afraid of failure.Grade inflation, participation trophies, and risk-averse teaching methods have produced students who lack resilience when confronted with setbacks. This failure phobia proves particularly damaging in entrepreneurial ventures and career advancement, where learning from mistakes is essential for growth.

The ability to recover from setbacks, adapt to changing circumstances, and maintain motivation despite obstacles represents a crucial life skill. Without this resilience training, young adults often crumble under pressure or abandon promising pursuits after initial difficulties.

The curated and often idealized nature of social media creates a false reality where failure is rarely, if ever, seen. This digital echo chamber shields them from the natural process of trial and error, depriving them of the opportunities to build resilience through adversity.

When faced with real-world challenges, be it a bad grade, a job rejection, or a disagreement, they are ill-equipped to cope, often retreating further into their virtual worlds rather than confronting and learning from the experience.

To foster resilience, it is crucial to encourage the next generation to engage with the messy, unpredictable nature of reality. This involves promoting activities that build character and perseverance, such as team sports, creative projects with tangible outcomes, or community service.

By intentionally creating spaces for them to encounter and overcome obstacles, we can help them develop the emotional fortitude necessary to navigate life’s inevitable ups and downs, transforming them from emotionally fragile individuals into resilient and capable adults.

The relationship deficit

Despite living in an increasingly connected world, young people report higher levels of loneliness and struggle with maintaining meaningful relationships. Educational institutions rarely address relationship building, communication skills, or the importance of social connections.

The result is a workforce that excels at technical tasks but struggles with teamwork, leadership, and relationships. Marriage counsellors and family therapists report that young couples increasingly lack basic conflict resolution skills and realistic expectations about relationships.

The screen acts as a buffer, shielding young people from the complexities and nuances of face-to-face interaction, such as reading non-verbal cues, navigating conflict in real-time, or simply sharing a quiet moment without distraction.

This “phubbing”, the habit of snubbing someone in favour of a phone, has become a pervasive and damaging social norm, eroding the quality of authentic connection even when individuals are physically together.

To bridge this gap, we must actively promote and prioritise genuine, in-person interactions. This can be achieved by establishing screen-free zones in homes and social settings, encouraging participation in community activities and clubs, and modelling healthy digital habits ourselves.

Emotional intelligence

The over-reliance on screens has led to a significant decline in emotional intelligence, a crucial skill set for navigating the world. Emotional intelligence -the ability to recognize and manage one’s own emotions and understand the feelings of others - is not something that can be learned from a device.

It is cultivated through real-world interactions, where facial expressions, tone of voice, and body language provide the essential feedback needed to develop empathy and self-awareness.

Despite overwhelming evidence that emotional intelligence correlates strongly with career success and personal satisfaction, most educational curricula ignore this crucial capability. Students learn to analyse literature and solve equations but struggle to understand their own emotions or empathise with others.

The absence of emotional intelligence education contributes to workplace conflicts, poor leadership, and reduced innovation. Companies increasingly invest in emotional intelligence training for employees, addressing gaps that should have been filled during formal education.

This digital detachment can create a generation that struggles with empathy, finding it difficult to understand and respond to the emotional states of those around them. They may also lack the self-regulation to cope with their own frustrations and anxieties, as screens offer a constant source of distraction and instant gratification, bypassing the need to sit with and process difficult feelings.

To reverse this trend, it is vital to encourage activities that require emotional engagement, such as unstructured play, open-ended conversations, and collaborative problem-solving. By creating opportunities for genuine emotional connection and allowing for moments of discomfort without the immediate escape of a screen, we can help the next generation develop the emotional intelligence they need to thrive in a complex and human world.

Similarly, no skill is more urgently needed than effective conflict management.

Young adults enter workplaces and relationships without strategies for handling disagreements constructively. The result is workplace toxicity, broken relationships, and a society increasingly unable to engage in civil discourse.

The polarised nature of contemporary society makes such skills even more critical. Young adults who can bridge differences and find collaborative solutions will have significant advantages in both their personal and professional lives.

Who will bell the cat?

The current educational model, designed for a different era, fails to prepare students for contemporary challenges.The solution may involve redesigning the curriculum that has financial literacy, relationship building, and emotional intelligence embedded within each subject rather than taught as a separate optional subject.

It also requires acknowledgment from educators, policymakers, and parents that success in modern life depends on more than test scores and diplomas. The young adults we are preparing today will face challenges we can barely imagine. Equipping them with practical life skills represents our responsibility to both them and the society they will inherit.

Parents and educators must also model healthy approaches to failure, demonstrating that setbacks provide learning opportunities rather than reasons for shame. Creating safe spaces for students to take risks and learn from mistakes will build the resilience necessary for adult success.

The integration of these life skills into formal education represents an investment in both individual wellbeing and societal health. Every graduating class that leaves school without these essential capabilities represents a missed opportunity to build a stronger, more resilient society.

Our next generation deserves better preparation for the complexities of real life, outside the glamour of social media.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners