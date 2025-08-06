BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Markets

Sterling holds steady ahead of BoE rate decision

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 05:47pm

LONDON: The pound traded mostly steady on Wednesday, as traders marked time ahead of a Bank of England meeting, and watched out for developments in the United States, where President Donald Trump is angling to reshape the board of the Federal Reserve.

Britain’s central bank is expected to cut interest rates to 4% on Thursday from 4.25%, its fifth cut in the current cycle, though some Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members may vote to keep rates on hold given inflation is well above the bank’s 2% target.

Sterling, which is trading around 0.5% higher than it was this time last week, was last up 0.1% on the day at $1.3308, but flagged against the euro, which rose 0.2% to 87.2 pence.

The UK economy is struggling with high inflation, sluggish growth and a fragile fiscal position, and the pound has lost a lot of momentum in recent weeks to show a year-to-date gain of 6.5%, compared with a peak of nearly 10% a month ago.

“That backdrop argues for cautious messaging, and we expect the MPC to stress a ‘gradual and careful’ approach, an outcome that should have little impact on sterling,” strategists at Monex said.

“Nevertheless, any surprise dovishness or signals that tax rises in the autumn budget will weigh on growth could trigger a sell-off for the pound,” they said.

George Vessey, lead FX and macro strategist at FX dealer Convera, noted on Tuesday that the options market shows traders are turning a little less bearish on the pound, reflecting a decline in demand for derivatives that give the option to sell sterling relative to those options that give the owner the choice to buy it.

“This shift reflects a more balanced outlook, as traders anticipate a cautious BoE stance amid sticky inflation (3.6%) and rising unemployment (4.7%),” he said.

A survey on Wednesday showed activity in Britain’s construction sector fell by the most in more than five years last month.

S&P Global’s monthly purchasing managers’ index for the construction sector fell to 44.3 in July from 48.8 in June, its lowest since May 2020 and below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

