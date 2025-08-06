BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,849 Increased By 248.2 (1.7%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 817.2 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025
Markets

India central bank issues final co-lending framework effective January 2026

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 05:27pm

MUMBAI: India’s central bank published final rules for co-lending arrangements between banks and non-bank financial firms on Wednesday, expanding the scope of such partnerships beyond priority sector lending and introducing tighter norms.

The framework, effective January 1, 2026, mandates that the lender retain at least 10% of individual loan exposures on its books and clearly disclose roles and responsibilities to borrowers.

The move aims to provide regulatory clarity and strengthen risk-sharing mechanisms in joint lending portfolios, the Reserve Bank of India said.

Partner lenders are also bound to reflect their share of loans within 15 days of disbursement and restrict default loss guarantees to originating entities, capped at 5% of outstanding loans.

RBI’s inflation, growth outlook may mean end of easing cycle, some analysts say

Asset classification will be borrower-level, so a default flagged by one lender will apply to the other’s exposure as well, the RBI added.

The April draft had allowed broader flexibility, including guarantees by the lender onboarding the borrower.

