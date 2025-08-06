BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
India central bank seeks to expand availability of credit enhancement facilities for bonds

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 05:18pm

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India is seeking to expand the availability of credit enhancement facilities for corporate bonds, in a bid to improve their ability to raise funds from the market.

Partial credit enhancement (PCE) — an instrument through which the effective rating of a bond is raised — can now be offered by banks, non-bank lenders and development finance institutions, the central bank said in rules released on Wednesday.

It was earlier offered mostly by banks.

An entity can provide PCE up to a maximum of 50% of the bond issue size, while the limit of such enhancements across entities is also set at 50%, the rules said.

RBI status quo on rates triggers India bonds sell-off; 10-year yield jumps most in 2 years

Such enhancements can be offered to bonds with an initial rating of less than “BBB-”.

If PCE is provided by a non-bank lender, the bonds must be of a minimum duration of three years.

