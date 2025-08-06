BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s PVR Inox loss more than halves as ‘F1’, other hits draw moviegoers

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 04:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s PVR Inox reported a sharply narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday as a strong box office slate, including Hollywood hit ‘F1: The Movie’, drew more audiences to theatres and boosted ticket and food sales.

India’s largest multiplex operator, formed through the merger of PVR and Inox, reported a consolidated loss of 540 million rupees ($6.2 million) in the April-June quarter, compared with a loss of 1.79 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a loss of 659.1 million rupees.

Footfalls in cinema halls have been pressured by weak urban consumption, an uneven slate of film releases and growing competition from streaming platforms.

To bring audiences back, PVR has been offering discounted weekday tickets and relaunching older movie hits.

These measures, along with the strong box office performance of Bollywood and Hollywood films such as ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ and ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ helped lift quarterly footfalls by 12% on-year.

Average ticket prices rose 8% to 254 rupees, while per head spending on food and beverages increased 10% to a record 148 rupees. Executive Director Sanjeev Bijli told Reuters he expects spending in these segments to grow at a similar pace in the coming quarters.

“I do see a visibility of great films all the way down to December, the end of third-quarter, and that’s what’s going to drive consumption for admissions, ticket prices, advertisement revenues and also F&B spends,” Bijli said.

He added that the company’s new cinema halls will experiment with gaming centers, co-working spaces and cafeterias inside the premises to “enhance the stickiness of the consumer”.

Revenue from operations rose 23% to 14.69 billion rupees for the quarter, topping analysts’ estimate of 14.24 billion rupees.

The results come amid growing signs of recovery in urban consumption. Consumer goods firms such as Hindustan Unilever and Britannia are signalling improving urban demand after several quarters of sluggish growth.

India PVR Inox

Comments

200 characters

India’s PVR Inox loss more than halves as ‘F1’, other hits draw moviegoers

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Cnergyico announces key appointments

Govt urged to establish regulatory cell for IT and freelancers

Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

Read more stories