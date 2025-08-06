BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,849 Increased By 248.2 (1.7%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 817.2 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 04:25pm

MUMBAI: India’s central bank held key interest rates steady on Wednesday as expected, saying the economy remains steady, even though economists expect steep U.S. tariffs on Indian exports and subdued inflation to open room for limited further easing.

India faces the imposition of a 25% tariff on its shipments to the U.S. from Friday, and President Donald Trump has warned of “very substantial” additional levies because of New Delhi’s oil imports from Russia.

Global trade challenges continue to linger but prospects for the Indian economy remain “bright”, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in statement.

The six-member rate-setting panel voted unanimously to hold the key repo rate at 5.50% and decided to continue with a “neutral” policy stance.

While headline inflation is much lower than expected, it is largely due to volatile food prices and is set to rise towards the end of the year, Malhotra said.

A large majority of economists, 44 of 57, had forecast a pause in a July 18–24 Reuters poll, following a surprise 50 basis point cut in June.

The central bank has cut the policy repo rate by 100 bps so far in 2025 as price pressures eased.

A majority of economists see room for limited further easing, but some say that low inflation and trade uncertainties could prompt another 50 bps of rate cuts.

India’s FX reserves drop $9bn to about $689 billion, reflecting tariff-driven rupee defence

“The ongoing transmission of past monetary easing and the evolving global backdrop appear to have placed the RBI firmly in wait-and-watch mode,” said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Group in Mumbai.

“This points to room for an additional 50 bps reduction,” Hazra said.

Bond yields rose after the policy announcement, with traders saying the policy statement lacked any obvious dovishness, leaving the market divided on the direction of interest rates.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 bps to 6.3701%, while the rupee was little changed at 87.7350. The benchmark equity indexes were down around 0.2% each.

The RBI’s rate cutting cycle is at an end, said Capital Economics in a note.

Prior to this policy meeting, a Reuters poll of economists had forecast one more 25 bps rate cut in the current cycle.

Global headwinds

The central bank left its economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.5%, even though economists have said the higher U.S. tariffs could shave off up to 40 basis points from that level, while stunting business investment.

Just weeks ago, Indian officials had hoped to strike a deal that would cap tariffs at 15%.

Indian government officials have said negotiations over a trade deal with the U.S. are continuing but hit back against Washington’s criticism of its oil purchases from Russia.

Unexpected weakness in U.S. jobs data has led to increased calls for a rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with markets pricing in an 88% odds of a rate cut in September.

“The headwinds emanating from prolonged geopolitical tensions, persisting global uncertainties, and volatility in global financial markets pose risks to the growth outlook,” the Monetary Policy Committee’s formal resolution said.

Inflation slowed to a six-year low of 2.10% in June and is expected to fall to record lows when July data is released next week, before picking up again later in the year.

The inflation outlook has become “more benign”, Malhotra said, cutting the central bank’s inflation forecast for the current financial year to 3.1% from 3.7% earlier.

Core inflation remains steady and is likely to remain modestly above 4%, Malhotra said.

“We think downside risks to growth would be increasingly evident with new global resets and could still open up space for easing in remainder of the year, even though the governor seems to have raised the bar higher for further easing,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services said, pointing to Malhotra’s remarks on core inflation.

The central bank will maintain adequate liquidity, Malhotra assured markets, adding that this has improved transmission of past rate cuts into the broader economy.

Separately, the RBI will continue to use the overnight inter-bank call money rate as the operative target for monetary policy after a review of its liquidity framework, he said.

India Tariffs interest rates US tariffs Trump tariffs India tariffs India interest rates

Comments

200 characters

India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs

US tariff relief offers boost, but Pakistan’s high production costs still hamper exports

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Govt approves key appointments in TCP, PRCL

DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan starts deporting registered Afghan refugees, says UNHCR

DP World to build Pakistan Mart in UAE at zero cost

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Cnergyico announces key appointments

Govt urged to establish regulatory cell for IT and freelancers

Pakistan’s can-maker enhances production capacity

Read more stories