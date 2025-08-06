DG ISPR dismisses reports of COAS Munir becoming president

Pakistan Army has refuted reports of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir becoming the new president.

In an interview with “The Economist”, Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry denied the rumours and termed them “completely baseless”.

Last month, the government had dismissed similar rumours.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a post on X said,“ We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the Chief of Army Staff.“

The minister further said that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist, “about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency”.

He quoted President Zardari as saying: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

The minister said that the “sole focus” of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir was Pakistan’s strength and stability, and “nothing else”.

Meanwhile, when asked about rising tensions with India, the DG ISPR warned of a robust and potentially unconventional response if India launches military aggression.

The DG ISPR said that Pakistan will start from the east, as per Aaj News.

“India needs to understand that they too can be targeted anywhere.”