World

US special envoy Witkoff lands in Moscow, source tells Reuters

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 11:42am

MOSCOW: US special envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Moscow and was greeted at the airport by Russia’s investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a source involved in the preparation of the visit told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned that he would impose sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine before Friday, had said earlier that Witkoff might be travelling to Moscow this week.

A source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Tuesday that Witkoff would meet with Russian leadership on Wednesday.

