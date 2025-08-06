Wildfire in southern France kills one, progressing ‘quickly’

PARIS: One person has died as a result of a wildfire in the Aude region in southern France, the local authority said on Wednesday.

The Aude prefecture said in a statement the fire was progressing “very quickly” and that 1,820 firefighters were trying to get it under control. Around 2,500 households in the area were currently without electricity, it said.

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X late on Tuesday that all of the government’s resources were being mobilized to tackle the Aude fire.