Sindh to launch camera based system in Karachi to curb traffic violations

The Government of Sindh announced on Wednesday a Faceless Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) would be introduced in Karachi to monitor violators.

In a post on X, the Sindh Information Department said the new system would be a practical step toward justice, transparency, and modern traffic regulation.

It added that traffic violations would be monitored by HD cameras instead of officers.

“Violations will be recorded, and an e-ticket, along with a photo, will be delivered to the violator’s home.”

As per the payment system, the violator will be imposed with a double penalty on payment after 21 days. Moreover, the driving license will be suspended after 3 months of non-payment.

The notification added that the CNIC would also be blocked after 6 months of non-payment.