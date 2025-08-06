BML 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
BOP 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.55%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 184.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.14%)
FCCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.8%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
GCIL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
HUBC 164.01 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.93%)
KEL 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
NBP 139.00 Increased By ▲ 12.24 (9.66%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
PPL 180.80 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.75%)
PREMA 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
SNGP 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.7%)
SSGC 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,856 Increased By 255.2 (1.75%)
BR30 42,344 Increased By 816.4 (1.97%)
KSE100 145,089 Increased By 2051.3 (1.43%)
KSE30 44,713 Increased By 716.4 (1.63%)
Aug 06, 2025
Oil rebounds on Trump threats on Russian crude buyers

  • Brent crude futures gained $1.11, or 1.6%, to $68.75 a barrel
Reuters Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 05:31pm

LONDON: Oil prices rebounded from the previous session’s five-week low on Wednesday, as traders focused on U.S. President Donald Trump threatening India with higher tariffs over its Russian crude purchases, and a larger-than-expected U.S. crude draw.

Brent crude futures gained $1.11, or 1.6%, to $68.75 a barrel by 1119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.12, or 1.7%, at $66.28 a barrel.

Both oil contracts fell by more than $1 on Tuesday to settle at their lowest in five weeks, marking a fourth session of losses.

“Prices bounced up on the potential higher tariffs on India but the market is waiting for some sort of a formal implementation as well as which elements in the market are to be affected,” said Rystad analyst Janiv Shah.

Trump renewed threats to impose higher import tariffs on Indian goods over the country’s buying of Russian energy. India, along with China, is a major buyer of Russian oil.

“Expectations appear that India may reduce its buying of Russian crude, but I can’t see them doing so entirely as they have been making supernormal profits on buying cheap Russian crude,” said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday on a last-minute mission to seek a breakthrough in the Ukraine war, two days before the expiry of a deadline set by Trump for Russia to agree to peace or face new sanctions.

Rystad’s Shah said that although the meeting could lead to some concessions, a planned supply increase from the OPEC+ group would offset a potential decline in Russian oil supply.

The market was also finding support from a fall in U.S. crude inventories last week, analysts said, as sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said on Tuesday that stockpiles had fallen by 4.2 million barrels.

That compares with a Reuters poll estimate of a 600,000 barrels draw for the week to August 1.

“For all that has been thrown the oil market’s way geopolitically, Brent futures have struggled to even hold the floor at $70 a barrel for any convincing length of time,” said independent analyst Gaurav Sharma.

Brent is down 9.4% so far this year, which Sharma said was due to the market remaining well supplied at a time of uncertain demand. That, along with a cloudy macro-economic outlook, made the case for any lasting bullishness in crude unlikely, he added.

