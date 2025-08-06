PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities to remove bureaucratic and institutional impediments to ensure the sustained implementation of reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as the government seeks to consolidate gains made in tax collection. The prime minister, while chairing a weekly high-level review meeting on FBR reforms, expressed satisfaction over the recent increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio, attributing the improvement to reform measures undertaken by the federal government.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the reform process and called for the uniform implementation of structural changes across the revenue body.

“The enhancement in the tax-to-GDP ratio is a matter of satisfaction. It reflects the impact of the government’s policy direction in the fiscal domain,” he added.

FBR’s overreach must not undermine reform

He instructed the relevant departments to eliminate red tape and other institutional obstacles in order to ensure the longevity of reforms.

Emphasising the need for technological integration in customs clearance, the prime minister directed authorities to accelerate the implementation of “revolutionary” customs reforms.

He said technology should be utilised to reduce the time consumed by procedural requirements and enhance transparency in the system.

To sustain the momentum in revenue collection into the next financial year, Sharif called for stronger coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

“Effective and efficient implementation of existing tax frameworks will be critical in further improving tax collection,” he added.

The prime minister also instructed that a comprehensive strategy be formulated in consultation with the FBR, federal institutions, and provincial governments to further raise the tax-to-GDP ratio.

He made it clear that there would be no changes to the approved deadlines and reform targets for the FBR in the forthcoming financial year.

Highlighting the importance of public engagement, Sharif directed the FBR and the customs department to enhance public awareness of the ongoing reforms.

He called for collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to build institutional capacity and inform citizens about the new systems.

During the meeting, FBR officials briefed the prime minister on recent developments, including the launch of an Urdu-language version of the online income tax return form.

Officials noted that the new form is designed to be more accessible and user-friendly, benefiting approximately 84 per cent of tax filers.

The meeting was informed that the FBR had successfully met its tax collection target for the month of July – the first month of the new financial year – and expressed confidence in achieving full-year targets.

Officials also briefed the meeting on the establishment of digital enforcement stations for customs clearance, as well as on the rollout of the Centralised Assessment Unit (CAU) and a faceless customs system aimed at enhancing procedural efficiency and transparency.

According to FBR officials, the reform implementation strategy is advancing in line with established targets through policy frameworks, strategic adjustments, and sector-specific measures.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Attorney General for Pakistan, the FBR Chairman, and other senior officials.

