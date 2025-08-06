BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

PTI workers, MPs detained on 2nd Imran Khan jail anniversary

Itrat Bashir Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held demonstrations across Punjab on Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of party founder Imran Khan’s imprisonment, resulting in the arrest of six leaders, including Deputy Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Moin Qureshi.

The protests were organised in response to a call from Khan who urged peaceful resistance against what he described as the erosion of democratic norms. The PTI portrayed these rallies as part of a national movement to restore democracy, and they attracted sizeable crowds in various cities despite tight security measures, mass arrests and a heavy police crackdown.

The Punjab government placed police on high alert and deployed them throughout several parts of the province to prevent large gatherings. In the provincial capital, where the PTI Punjab had planned a big rally, police conducted overnight raids across the city, detaining numerous PTI workers. Police reported about 30 arrests for unlawful assembly and road blockades, but the PTI officials claimed the actual number was significantly higher, estimating at least 300 detentions, including activists picked up during the night.

According to the party’s Punjab media head, Shayan Bashir, more than 200 separate raids were carried out in preparation for the demonstrations. Many of those detained were reportedly released after signing bail agreements. Among those arrested were several sitting members of the Punjab Assembly.

Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi was taken into custody during a protest, along with MPAs Farrukh Javed Moon, Col Shoaib Amir (retd), Nadeem Sadiq Dogar, Khawaja Salahuddin, Aminullah Khan, and Iqbal Khattak.

PTI officials alleged that police used batons to attack lawmakers’ vehicles, broke windows, and assaulted members during the crackdown.

Footage showing 80-year-old party veteran Rehana Dar being forcibly pushed into a police van went viral on social media and drew condemnation from across party lines.

The PTI labeled this act “a disgraceful sight” and accused the Punjab government of employing “fascist tactics” to suppress dissent.

Despite the clampdown, demonstrations took place in multiple cities and districts across Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Okara, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Narowal, and Umar Kot.

In Lahore, large crowds gathered along Canal Road, led by PTI leaders Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar, Malik Usman Hamza Awan, and Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed. In Okara, a major rally was organized by District President Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq and General Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Rehman Tariq, while in Kasur, Sardar Dawood Aslam Dogar led demonstrations calling for Khan’s release. In various other cities, PTI mobilised through local party offices, drawing participation from youth groups, lawyers, and labour unions.

Additionally, PTI chief organiser Aliya Hamza called on citizens and legal professionals to gather in Toba Tek Singh. On social media, it was reported by the PTI that her vehicle was attacked by police while she attempted to join a protest. In Mandi Bahauddin, Begum Kausar Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Liaqat Ali Bhatti led a large procession, and Layyah’s PTI Youth Wing held a protest at Chowk Azam. In Narowal, a motorcycle rally organised by the labor wing demanded Khan’s release.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s legal wing was also activated, with lawyers protesting outside the Lahore High Court and other judicial venues, showing allegiance to Khan and pledging legal assistance for arrested activists. According to the Insaf Legal Forum’s Lahore President Malik Shujaat Jandran, three teams were stationed at key courts across the city to provide bail support.

As the day unfolded, tensions between law enforcement and demonstrators continued to rise. The PTI officials accused police of harassing their media team and raiding the residence and office of Shayan Bashir.

According to the PTI Punjab Media Cell, the Punjab Police was in a state of panic in light of the protests scheduled for August 5.

On Tuesday, they conducted a raid on the office of the PTI Punjab’s Head of the Media Cell and harassed individuals present in the office while searching for him. Reports were circulating that the police have not only surrounded his office but have also encircled his residence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Moin Qureshi

Comments

200 characters

PTI workers, MPs detained on 2nd Imran Khan jail anniversary

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories