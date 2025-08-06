FBR extends returns filing deadline to August 8

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has further extended the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Returns for the tax period of June, 2025 up to August 8, 2025. This is subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date.

In this regard, the FBR Tuesday issued instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs).

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has directed that the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of June, 2025, which was due on July 18, 2025, and extended upto August 4, 2025 is hereby further extended till August 8, 2025 subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date, FBR added.

