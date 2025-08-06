BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-06

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

Sohail Sarfraz Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will strictly monitor the fertilizer sector as the fertilizer industry is prone to cartelization and behavior of the fertilizer manufacturers may attract certain provisions of the Competition Act, 2010.

The CCP has released a draft report titled “Competition Assessment of the Fertilizer Industry in Pakistan”, exposing the probability of cartel formation is higher for products that are homogenous like various types of fertilizers. This possibility increases even more when the number of players is low and the market is concentrated. Therefore, as per Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2010, the CCP needs to monitor closely the possibility of a cartel to fix prices and production. This is even more crucial when the industry depicts a pattern of price parallelism for urea and high profit margins, CCP added.

In the downstream fertilizer market, to guarantee sale of fertilizer stock, the fertilizer manufacturers obligate the fertilizer dealers to buy DAP with urea or vice versa. Similarly, to buy slow moving micronutrients with Urea/DAP. To stay in the business, the dealer is obligated under the dealership agreement. This is an abuse of dominant position by the fertilizer manufacturers, and therefore a violation of Section 3 (2)(e) of the Competition Act. Therefore, this Report suggests the CCP to monitor the conduct of the fertilizer manufacturers under Section 3(2)(e) of the Act.

CCP fines fertilizer firms, FMPAC Rs375mn for price fixing

The fertilizer industry is prone to cartelization having oligopolistic market structure and homogenous inputs required for production. Therefore, a brand-wise competition review reveals ‘price parallelism’ in the industry, even when applicable gas prices are different thus raising competition concerns. The behavior of the fertilizer manufacturers may attract certain provisions of the Competition Act, 2010, Section 3 and 4 in particular. It is therefore recommended that the CCP may strengthen its regulatory oversight of the industry.

Furthermore, the SECP under its current regime may seek cost audit of the fertilizer industry to gauge any irregularities. This eventually will help CCP determine a patterns indicative of anticompetitive behaviour. The CCP, vide its Policy Note “Reinstatement of Requirement for Cost Audit under Companies Act, 2017” dated 8th May, 2020, has recommended the SECP to reinstate the requirement of cost audit for Fertilizer industry, among others to facilitate policy interventions in a fair, transparent, and independent manner, CCP report added.

The fertilizer producers make contracts with the dealers downstream and negotiate certain terms for granting distributorships. At times, these terms and conditions are alleged to be anticompetitive due to the oligopolistic market structure. Therefore, the terms of these contracts need to be reviewed such that the manufacturers do not abuse their dominant position. Under Section 5 of the Competition Act, the CCP grants exemption to parties involved in the agreement. Earlier, two fertilizer manufacturers; two companies have taken exemption from the CCP on their agreements with their distributors. However, the exemption of FFC has expired and currently only EFERT holds a valid exemption on their agreements with their distributors. The remaining manufacturers, however, have not sought exemption from the CCP for their distributorship agreements. The binding agreements are against the spirit of competition. Therefore, the CCP needs to review the agreements to grant exemption.

This Report recommends the CCP to evaluate the agreements of all fertilizer manufacturers with their distributors for any violation of the Competition Act, 2010.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CCP fertilizer sector

Comments

200 characters

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories