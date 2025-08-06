At Sindh Governor House: KE CEO case hearing now on 11th

KARACHI: A hearing was held at the Sindh Governor House here regarding a harassment case between K-Electric’s Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi and former employee Meherin Aziz Khan.

During the proceedings, CEO Moonis Alvi appeared along with his legal counsel, while Meherin Aziz Khan’s lawyer submitted a request for exemption from attendance on medical grounds.

Acting on the request from Meherin Aziz Khan’s counsel, the presiding authority ordered that the appeal submitted by Moonis Alvi be provided to the opposing party for review.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 11, 2025.

