NHA charging additional toll from vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) is charging additional toll up to 50 percent from the vehicles without M-TAG or low balance.

According to NHA sources, this decision were taken to discourage long queues occurred on Toll plazas during the paying of Toll tax in cash.

They said the government made this policy to implement 100 percent M-tag regime on all motorways all over the country.

The vehicles without M-tag or low balance/cash vehicles forced to pay additional toll of 25 percent over and above the original toll rate with minimum capping of Rs5 w.e.f 1stFebruary 2025, as per notification of NHA.

However, the vehicles without M-Tags or with low balances are subject to additional charges of 50 percent effective from 11.06.2025 of the total toll fee.

The vehicles having the M-Tag facility with sufficient balance, the toll tax is being charged as per the actual rates/concession agreement by the Concessionaire, M/s SCORE (FWO).The toll tax is being collected by M/s SCORE (FWO) at the M-9 toll plazas near Karachi and near Jamshoro.

