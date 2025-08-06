CJP stresses cooperation between bench and bar

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday reaffirmed the essential partnership between the Bench and the Bar, describing it as the foundation of the country’s justice system.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) at the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Karachi. Justice Afridi was accompanied by Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

The SHCBA delegation was led by its President Barrister Muhammad Sarfraz Ali Metlo, and included Vice President Muhammad Rahib Lakho, Honorary Secretary Mirza Sarfraz Ahmed, and several other members of the managing committee, as well as, former SHCBA President Rehan Aziz Malik.

Welcoming the delegation, Justice Afridi stressed that the delivery of justice cannot be achieved in isolation and depends on the strength of cooperation between the judiciary and the legal fraternity. He reiterated that no external pressure or influence would be allowed to undermine this relationship, which he described as vital and non-negotiable.

The Chief Justice briefed the delegation on the reform agenda currently under way under the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), highlighting measures aimed at the welfare and empowerment of lawyers. He emphasised that the reforms were designed through a consultative process with active input from the Bar, reflecting a shared vision for strengthening the justice sector. Among the initiatives discussed was solarisation of bar premises, establishment of e-libraries to facilitate lawyers in remote areas, and integration of technology to enhance institutional capacity.

Justice Afridi also outlined key decisions taken in recent meetings of the LJCP and the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), both of which he chairs. He spoke of efforts to address the issue of enforced disappearances through the creation of a dedicated committee, as well as directives issued to High Courts to safeguard judges from undue external influences.

He detailed structural reforms such as the establishment of Commercial Litigation Corridors and Model Criminal Trial Courts to ensure swift adjudication, and the setting of timelines for the disposal of thirteen categories of cases. Other reforms included piloting a Double-Docket Court Regime to address backlog, institutionalizing court-annexed mediation, and launching a Professional Excellence Index to assess and improve judicial performance. Additionally, the NJPMC has formed a committee to standardize recruitment, training, and service conditions within the district judiciary.

In response, Barrister Metlo thanked the Chief Justice for the reforms and acknowledged the inclusion of the legal community in policy-making processes. He presented the challenges faced by the Bar and proposed the establishment of Model Civil Courts to address the oldest pending civil cases, which he said continue to burden litigants and courts alike.

Justice Afridi appreciated the proposal and assured the delegation that it would be considered seriously by the relevant forums. The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to enhance judicial transparency, efficiency, and public trust in the legal system, underlining the indispensable role of both the Bench and the Bar in ensuring justice for all.

