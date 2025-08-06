BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ observed against India’s unlawful actions

Naveed Siddiqui Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: On the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the people and Government of Pakistan solemnly observed “Youm-e-Istehsal” on Tuesday.

Pakistan said it would continue to extend its complete moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

In their special messages on the occasion, the president, the prime minister and the deputy prime minister/foreign minister have renewed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir cause and called for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They have also underscored that India’s unlawful actions since 5th August 2019 are aimed at turning the Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister has addressed letters to president UN General Assembly, president UN Security Council, UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC secretary general to apprise them of the latest developments in IIOJK.

In these letters, he has urged the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. He has also stressed the urgent need for improving the human rights situation in IIOJK and releasing the incarcerated Kashmiri political prisoners.

Ahead of the “Youm-e-Istehsal,” the foreign secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the situation in IIOJK, on 4th August 2025. She highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, with special reference to the developments of the past few months in the region.

To express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, a special walk was held in Islamabad, Tuesday morning, along the Constitution Avenue, up to the D-Chowk. The walk was led by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The officers and staff members of the ministry participated in the walk, alongside people from other spheres of life.

A range of activities have been designed throughout the country to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal”, which include public rallies, seminars, webinars, panel discussions and photo exhibitions. With the active participation of Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world are also arranging special events to raise global awareness about the Indian oppression in IIOJK.

On this day, Dar said six years ago, India took a number of unilateral and illegal actions vis-a-vis IIOJK. These measures were aimed at undermining the internationally recognised disputed status of the territory and consolidating the Indian occupation.

“India has introduced a number of laws aimed at changing the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK since 5 August 2019. Issuing domicile certificates to outsiders, registering temporary residents in the voters’ lists, gerrymandering of the Assembly constituencies, modification of land and property ownership laws, and according greater administrative powers to the so-called Lieutenant Governor are some key measures which have been introduced in that connection. Clearly, all these actions are in blatant violation of the UN Charter, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention,” he asserted.

In the continued presence of hundreds of thousands of Indian troops, IIOJK remains one of the highly militarised zones in the world. Thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners have been languishing in jails for years. The mistreatment of Kashmiri journalists and human rights defenders has further revealed India’s willingness to go to any lengths to silence the dissenting voices. The massive crackdown, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack, demonstrated that India still treats IIOJK as a colony.

The recent hostilities between Pakistan and India have once again highlighted the urgent need for a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people, for the sake of a durable peace in South Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK government of pakistan Youm-e-Istehsal UN Security Council resolutions

