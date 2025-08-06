PPP holds rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning & Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, and Minister for Culture & Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah stated that under the leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, India has been given a befitting response.

God willing, we will soon ensure the Kashmiri people attain their right to self-determination. The case of Kashmir is a case of justice and humanity. Today, India is facing disgrace globally, and, God willing, a decision in favour of Kashmiris under the UN resolutions will be achieved soon. By August 5, 2026, the situation in Kashmir will have completely changed.

They expressed these views while addressing the rally marking Kashmir Exploitation Day, which commenced from Peoples Chowrangi and concluded at Mazar-e-Quaid. The rally was also addressed by Advocate Parvez Ahmed, a Hurriyat leader from Occupied Kashmir, PPP’s Lal Chand Ukrani, and others.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Saleem Baloch, Sarfaraz Rajar, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Kulsoom Chandio, Owais Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar, Ghulam Muhammad, and others also participated in the rally. Kashmir and Pakistani flags were displayed along the rally route. Participants held portraits of Kashmiri freedom fighters, and a large number of students were present.

While addressing the rally, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that every year on August 5, we mark “Kashmir Exploitation Day” to condemn Indian aggression and the illegal abrogation of Article 370 against the UN resolutions, and express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers.

He said that in 2024, while we observed this day, we were not as hopeful as we are now in 2025. The humiliation India faced at the hands of the Pakistani forces on May 10 has raised our spirits, and we are confident that by 2026, the Kashmir issue will have seen further improvement. Saeed Ghani said that “the butcher of Gujarat” Modi, previously refused to even speak on Kashmir, but after the Pakistan-India war, he is now compelled to consider dialogue.

He said the world should clearly understand that we will never accept the division of Kashmir, and we continue to stand with the Kashmiri people. He emphasized that India has been globally disgraced, and soon, the Kashmir issue will be resolved. He added that during the war, while the world stood with India, it was Pakistan’s Armed Forces and divine help that led to India’s defeat within days — the world saw it.

Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, in his address, said that, God willing, the days of oppression in occupied Kashmir will soon end. He credited the bravery of the Pakistani army, divine blessings, and national unity for the victory and reiterated commitment to secure freedom for Kashmiris according to their own will.

He added that Pakistan is our top priority, and Kashmiris are our brothers. Referring to the atrocities in Gaza, he questioned the world’s selective attention and urged them to acknowledge the oppression in Kashmir as well. He noted that Kashmiri leadership remains imprisoned, yet the spirit of the people remains strong. He said Modi is promoting brutality in the region, but Pakistan, under Field Marshal General Asim Munir’s leadership and Bilawal Bhutto’s global advocacy, is giving a strong response. He pledged continued diplomatic efforts until Kashmir is free and joins Pakistan.

Hurriyat leader Advocate Parvez Ahmed, addressing the rally, thanked the Government of Sindh on behalf of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference for organizing solidarity events across the province and amplifying the voice of Kashmiris globally. He recalled Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s words that Kashmir runs in our blood, and even if it takes a thousand years of war, Pakistan will fight for Kashmir.

He said August 5 marks the darkest day in Kashmir’s history when its special status was revoked, and Kashmiris were stripped of their identity and rights. Advocate Parvez Ahmed lauded the Pakistani army’s retaliation to India’s “Operation Sindoor” with their own “Bunyan al Marsoos”, which uplifted the spirits of Kashmiris after 70 years.

He mentioned that India has deployed one million troops over 8 million Kashmiris, a stark reflection of its occupation. He praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s diplomatic efforts, which have proven that Pakistan stands firmly on the right side of history. He concluded, “We are Pakistanis, and we will always remain Pakistanis.”

