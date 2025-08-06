Kashmiris moving steadily towards their goal: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that August 5, is a day of deep pain for every Pakistani, just as it is for the people of Kashmir. It stands as a symbol of Indian oppression, brutality and the fascist mindset of the Modi regime, she said.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Alhamra Arts Council, to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day, Azma Bokhari stated that the Kashmiri people have never bowed before oppression and never will. Their unwavering resolve, courage, and sacrifices will eventually bear fruit. She added, “When oppression exceeds all bounds, it is destined to perish and the time has come for Indian tyranny to end,” she said.

Recalling the events of May 7, she said that India made a provocative attempt, but Pakistan forced the enemy into retreat within hours. Today, she noted, India faces diplomatic isolation on the global stage.

Azma Bokhari also praised the efforts of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, stating that during their leadership, Pakistan never allowed the Kashmir cause to be sidelined internationally.

