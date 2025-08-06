BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

Kashmiris moving steadily towards their goal: Azma

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has said that August 5, is a day of deep pain for every Pakistani, just as it is for the people of Kashmir. It stands as a symbol of Indian oppression, brutality and the fascist mindset of the Modi regime, she said.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Alhamra Arts Council, to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day, Azma Bokhari stated that the Kashmiri people have never bowed before oppression and never will. Their unwavering resolve, courage, and sacrifices will eventually bear fruit. She added, “When oppression exceeds all bounds, it is destined to perish and the time has come for Indian tyranny to end,” she said.

Recalling the events of May 7, she said that India made a provocative attempt, but Pakistan forced the enemy into retreat within hours. Today, she noted, India faces diplomatic isolation on the global stage.

Azma Bokhari also praised the efforts of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, stating that during their leadership, Pakistan never allowed the Kashmir cause to be sidelined internationally.

Kashmiris Alhamra Arts Council Azma Bokhari

