Yellow Line project: PC-1 not yet been prepared, LHC told

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday told that the PC-1 for the Yellow Line project on Canal Road had not yet been prepared.

Advocate General Punjab submitted a report on behalf of the Punjab Transport and Mass Transit Authority in the petitions about the environmental issues.

The Court, however, observed that it is not against any development project but concerned about the protection of trees.

“Whatever project is planned, trees should not be cut down,”.

Earlier,, provincial secretary for transport on a court query stated that a study for the project on Canal Road was currently underway.

The advocate general said the project was still under study, and Nespak had geo-tagged the trees and developed a mobile application for this purpose. The court observed that the government was free to plan development projects, but trees must not be felled.

the court remarked that only trees can mitigate the crisis of melting glaciers. The court declared that felling trees would be a sin.

