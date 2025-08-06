BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

Cities across Punjab ‘decorated like bride’ on CM’s orders

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted, “Process of decorating various cities including Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Gujrat, Layyah, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Attock for 79th Independence Day, titled ‘Achievement of Independence from Protection of Independence’ is under way with national zeal and zest. 08 days are left in these celebrations, cities across Punjab have been decorated like a bride. In Rawalpindi, Murree, Saddar, Satellite Town, Faizabad, Commercial Market, Chandni Chowk, Committee Chowk, Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk, Mall Road and Charing Cross are decorated with green crescent flags. National flags are also hoisted on other highways including Gowalmandi, Moti Bazar, Liaquat Road, Chaklala, Sixth Road and Seventh Road. National flags, banners and decorative flags are displayed on both sides of the Murree Road.”

Madam Chief Minister was briefed, “In connection with the Independence Day, hoardings and large screens have also been installed on various highways and squares. Children are particularly interested in flux of national flags on the highways of cities.” She was also apprised, “Process of hoisting national flag on houses, and putting flags and stickers on vehicles is also ongoing. Youth and ordinary citizens are also decorating motorcycles with national flags.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised further, “Government and private buildings are also illuminated, and intersections are decorated with electric lights.” She was briefed, “Hospitals, old-age homes and other buildings are beautifully illuminated. Screens, hoardings and national flags have been installed on highways connecting major cities.” She was updated, “Administration and civic organizations are also active across Punjab in connection with the Independence Day.”

Madam Chief Minister noted, “Various colourful events are also underway in schools, colleges and universities in connection with the Independence Day.” She said, “This is not just a celebration of independence, but also an opportunity to renew an ideology.” She added, “Like dignified nations, we must acknowledge the kindness of those who built Pakistan.”

Independence Day Maryam Nawaz Sharif

