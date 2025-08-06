BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Maryam pays tributes to Kashmiris on ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

LAHORE: “I salute sacrifices of brave brothers and sisters of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day,’ while paying tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination.

She added, “Freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir has been inscribed on the tablet of destiny. Despite relentless increase in Indian atrocities since 5th August 2019, the courage of Kashmiris is commendable.”

She said, “We stand together, are and will continue to stand together. Issue of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a question of global conscience.”

She underscored, “Indifference and criminal silence of international community on Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu & Kashmir is a dark chapter in human history.”

The CM said, “Sun of freedom will rise soon for Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Solution to Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace in the subcontinent. Sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs will not go in vain.”

The Chief Minister said, “India is trying unsuccessfully to suppress right of self-determination of Kashmiris through oppression. Kashmir is beating in the heart of every Pakistani.”

She regretted, “Due to India’s oppression, Kashmiris have been living under lockdown for a decade now. Constant indifference to inhuman atrocities against Kashmiris is a charge sheet against world’s conscience.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif vowed, “India’s oppression is temporary, but Kashmir’s freedom is destined. Violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir is unacceptable. World urgently needs to pay attention to human rights violations in Kashmir.”

The Chief Minister said, “India’s occupation is illegal, immoral and inhuman. Sun will definitely rise on the dark night of Kashmir.”

