Youm-e-Istehsal: Punjab Assembly expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, while also holding detailed discussions on flood-affected areas and the arrest of opposition assembly members.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, presented the resolution in the house, which received full support from all political parties. The resolution condemned India’s illegal actions on August 5, 2019, when it unilaterally altered the constitutional status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly rejected this aggressive move as a violation of international law and UN resolutions. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris, emphasizing their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

The resolution strongly denounced India’s human rights violations in Kashmir, calling them a blatant breach of the Geneva Conventions. It also dismissed India’s claims over Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved strictly in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The house demanded India releases all political prisoners, halt atrocities, and grant unrestricted access to international media and journalists in Kashmir. The assembly also saluted the resilience and bravery of Kashmiri people in their struggle against Indian occupation.

The session, presided over by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, commenced nearly three hours behind schedule.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, stated that August 5, 2019, marks the darkest chapter in Kashmir’s history. On this day, India illegally revoked the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, brutally stripping Kashmiris of their fundamental rights.

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan emphasized that India has employed oppression, coercion, and tyranny against Kashmiris for the past 78 years, yet their struggle for freedom continues with unwavering determination. He asserted that India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir is a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions, while the Kashmiri people’s resistance enjoys global support.

He warned that India’s disregard for international law has severely jeopardized regional peace. The presence of nearly one million Indian troops in the region stands as undeniable proof of New Delhi’s repression. “The sacrifices of Kashmiris bear witness to their unbreakable resolve — they have not bowed before oppression, nor will they ever,” he declared.

Expressing hope for Kashmir’s liberation, the Speaker said, “The day is not far when the sun of freedom will rise over the occupied valley.”

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gillani raised concerns over the rising water levels in the Indus and Chenab rivers, which have submerged several villages, particularly in South Punjab, including Multan. He demanded immediate relief for affected communities and a detailed briefing in the assembly.

In response, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman stated that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was actively monitoring the situation and issuing alerts in high-risk areas. However, he acknowledged that many residents hesitate to evacuate due to concerns over livestock and belongings. He also informed the house that the Punjab Chief Minister had announced cash rewards for over 850 rescue workers during a cabinet meeting.

Gillani delivered an impassioned speech, accusing India of betraying Kashmir’s freedom. He claimed that since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status, 28,000 Kashmiris have been imprisoned, with economic losses exceeding $4.5 billion. He also accused the Modi government of killing 1,009 civilians, including 136 women and 205 children

Opposition Leader Ali Imtiaz Warraich strongly condemned the arrest of nine assembly members and workers during a peaceful protest outside DHA Rahbar. He accused Punjab Police of raiding the rally, damaging vehicles, and unlawfully detaining participants despite the demonstration being entirely peaceful. Warraich demanded their immediate release and warned that if the members were not freed, the parliamentary party would convene to decide on further action.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan assured the house that he had contacted relevant authorities, and the detained members would be released soon. He also condemned the recent altercation between two lawmakers, Hassan Riaz and Khalid Dogar, pledging to mediate between the government and opposition to resolve the issue.

Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Chanar condemned the mistreatment of lawmakers—including vandalism of vehicles and tearing of clothes—as an insult to the assembly’s dignity.

Rana Muhammad Arshad, Chief Whip of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), addressed the assembly, emphasizing the party’s historic role in advocating for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. He stated that the leadership of PML-N has always played a crucial part in supporting Kashmir, which he described as the “jugular vein” of Pakistan. He asserted that the attempt to separate Kashmir from Pakistan was a conspiracy orchestrated by the British and Hindus.

Speaking on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, Arshad highlighted that this day holds deep historical significance rather than being a new observance. He recalled that in 2016, then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had taken a firm stance at the United Nations, demanding that Kashmiris be granted their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions.

Arshad also referenced India’s illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019, during the tenure of the PTI government. He criticized the PTI administration for limiting its support to symbolic protests on Fridays, which, according to him, yielded no tangible results. He stressed that August 5 would forever be remembered as the darkest day in Kashmir’s history.

The PML-N leader further addressed India’s aggression, recalling that when India launched attacks on Pakistan on May 5 and 6, a strong response was delivered on May 10 by Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who decisively struck the enemy on its own soil, securing victory for Pakistan.

