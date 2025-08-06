BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

Repair of Interior Minister’s Enclave: CDA replaces previously issued tender

Wasim Iqbal Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) replaced a previously issued tender for repair and maintenance of House 36, Minister Enclave (residence of Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Interior), following significant public criticism, and issued a new corrigendum to expand the scope of repair for eight houses on Monday.

A tender of Rs 47 million for repair at Syed Mohsin Naqvi’s official residence (House 36, Minister Enclave), initially published on August 2, has been withdrawn. The CDA issued a fresh corrigendum on August 4, 2025, expanding the scope to cover repair and maintenance for eight houses in total.

The corrigendum was released to national dailies but not uploaded on the website of CDA. The corrigendum does not provide details of the eight houses. On March 18, 2024, House 36 was allotted to Syed Mohsin Naqvi, previously occupied by former spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Fahad Hussain.

The renovation project is not part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP); instead, it’s being funded by the CDA. On July 30, 2025, CDA approved a budget outlay of Rs 92.215 billion for fiscal year 2025–26, reflecting a renewed focus on fiscal discipline, urban infrastructure, digital governance, and tourism development.

Sources in CDA told this scribe that CDA can spend around Rs 700,000 on a single house in the minister’s enclave per annum depending on the availability of funds. Since the funds required for the renovation were much higher than the assigned limit, the CDA’s usual practice is to prepare a PC-I - a time consuming procedure subject to approval from the competent authorities.

In 2024, amendments were made to the CDA Ordinance 1960 which gave considerable financial powers over CDA finances to the ministry including development related affairs of the capital city. These amendments pertain to powers of borrowing, execution of schemes and their finances, creation of funds, besides budget approval, audit, accounts and making rules. Before 2024, all such powers were vested with the federal government.

The size of the current federal cabinet has swelled to 51, including 30 federal ministers, nine state ministers, four advisers, and eight SAPMs.

In October 2018, when the powers were vested with the federal cabinet, a question was raised as to what was the source of funds for the renovation of official residence of the then state minister for interior, Shehryar Afridi.

Shehryar Afridi was assigned his portfolio on Aug 31, 2018. At that time funding was sought from PWD, district administration and CDA. He was allotted house no.3 in the Ministers’ Enclave by the PWD which was not in good condition.

On Monday, a CDA spokesman reportedly said that this was a routine maintenance tender for eight houses. A typo in the advertisement mistakenly mentioned one house. The error was corrected immediately, and a revised notice was published the next day, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif PSDP CDA Syed Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Repair of Interior Minister’s Enclave: CDA replaces previously issued tender

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories