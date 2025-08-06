BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-06

Asian currencies: Philippine peso, South Korean won fall

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies were largely subdued as the US dollar recouped some of its losses from the last two sessions.

The Philippine peso and South Korean won slipped marginally by 0.2%. Malaysian ringgit was the only outlier, adding more than 0.2%, while the Indonesian rupiah was largely unchanged after annual economic growth in the country beat expectations in the second quarter.

Asian equities rose on Tuesday, led by South Korea and Taiwan stocks, as investors piled into riskier regional assets on hopes the US Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy after last week’s dismal jobs report.

Shares in Taipei rose as much as 1.1% to the highest level since February 21, while those in Seoul rose as much as 2.1% to mark the best session since late June. Vietnam’s stock index jumped more than 2.5% to a record high of 1,567.8 points.

Equity markets in Jakarta added 0.2%, while those in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok added more than 0.5%, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei rallied, with data showing a jump in the nation’s service sector activity in July.

US equity benchmarks posted their strongest single-day rallies in over two months on Monday, with bargain hunters driving the rebound from Friday’s losses after the jobs data.

Asian currencies US dollar Malaysian ringgit Philippine peso

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Philippine peso, South Korean won fall

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories