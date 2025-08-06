EU 2025/26 soft wheat exports down

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2025/26 season in July had reached 1.11 million metric tons by August 3, compared with 0.8 million tons the previous week and down 58% year on year, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 0.95 million tons compared with 0.77 million a week earlier and down 13% from the corresponding period of 2024/25.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of 2024, while data for Bulgaria and Ireland has been incomplete since the beginning of the 2023/24 marketing year.

The report showed that reporting of figures for France, the EU’s biggest grain producer, had come to a complete halt, with zero volume indicated for cereal exports so far in 2025/26. Port data compiled by LSEG indicates that France has shipped about 300,000 tons of soft wheat and 600,000 tons of barley outside the EU since July 1.