Sindh Assembly condemns India’s actions in IIOJK

KARACHI: In a unified display of political will, the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s vicious actions in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also expressing solidarity with the oppressed people in Gaza.

The resolution, presented by Sindh’s Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, marked the observance of Youm-e-Istehsal; the day India unilaterally revoked the special constitutional status of Indian-occupied Kashmir in 2019.

Bringing attention to Kashmir and Palestine, the Assembly slammed the Indian and Israeli governments for their systematic oppression of innocent civilians. Condemning Israeli atrocities in Gaza, the members urged the international community to take meaningful action against Israel’s brutalities.

The resolution on Kashmir was at the center of the Assembly’s session, which suspended its regular agenda to dedicate the day to solidarity with Kashmiris. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position, declaring, “Kashmir is our jugular vein.” He condemned the Indian government’s move to alter the status of Kashmir as a blatant violation of international law, stressing that it could not silence the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

Speaking on the issue, Shah said, “Today, we renew our pledge to raise our voice at every forum against the occupation that has robbed Kashmiris of their liberty. Our founder Shaheed Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and President Asif Zardari have all consistently championed the Kashmiri cause on the world stage. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also courageously confronting Indian atrocities.”

The Chief Minister also referenced recent tensions when India allegedly planned an attack on Azad Kashmir, stating that Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation responded with strength, forcing India to seek American intervention for a ceasefire.

