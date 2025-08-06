BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-06

Sindh Assembly condemns India’s actions in IIOJK

Anwar Khan Published 06 Aug, 2025 03:11am

KARACHI: In a unified display of political will, the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution condemning India’s vicious actions in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also expressing solidarity with the oppressed people in Gaza.

The resolution, presented by Sindh’s Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, marked the observance of Youm-e-Istehsal; the day India unilaterally revoked the special constitutional status of Indian-occupied Kashmir in 2019.

Bringing attention to Kashmir and Palestine, the Assembly slammed the Indian and Israeli governments for their systematic oppression of innocent civilians. Condemning Israeli atrocities in Gaza, the members urged the international community to take meaningful action against Israel’s brutalities.

The resolution on Kashmir was at the center of the Assembly’s session, which suspended its regular agenda to dedicate the day to solidarity with Kashmiris. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position, declaring, “Kashmir is our jugular vein.” He condemned the Indian government’s move to alter the status of Kashmir as a blatant violation of international law, stressing that it could not silence the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.

Speaking on the issue, Shah said, “Today, we renew our pledge to raise our voice at every forum against the occupation that has robbed Kashmiris of their liberty. Our founder Shaheed Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and President Asif Zardari have all consistently championed the Kashmiri cause on the world stage. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also courageously confronting Indian atrocities.”

The Chief Minister also referenced recent tensions when India allegedly planned an attack on Azad Kashmir, stating that Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation responded with strength, forcing India to seek American intervention for a ceasefire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Assembly IIOJK Gaza Youm-e-Istehsal Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar

Comments

200 characters

Sindh Assembly condemns India’s actions in IIOJK

PM orders removal of hurdles to FBR reforms

ECC approves rollout of EV subsidy, other grants

Discos’ T&D losses down Rs11bn in FY25

Current expenditure accounts for 95pc of FY25 outlay

Investment boost: GPA inks LoI with Chinese firm

Total number reaches 14: More PTI lawmakers disqualified

PM appoints Asif, Amir to PC Board

Fertilizer sector: CCP targets cartelisation

IPO violation: FCA system clears banned goods worth Rs10.53bn

Cos with Rs30m annual revenue reclassified as micro-enterprises

Read more stories