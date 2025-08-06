Danyal terms India’s Aug 5 action ‘the darkest chapter in Kashmir’s history’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, strongly denounced India’s continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, terming August 5 as “the darkest chapter in Kashmir’s history” during a memorial event held at Viqar-un-Nisa College to mark Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.

Addressing students and dignitaries, Chaudhry said the revocation of Article 370 was “not just constitutional vandalism, but a calculated attack on the identity and rights of the Kashmiri people.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for Kashmiris and vowed that the nation would continue to stand as an “iron wall” in solidarity with their struggle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025