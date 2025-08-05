BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf shares rise on Fed easing hopes; Egypt hits record high

Most Gulf equities tracked global stocks higher on Tuesday, as investors raised bets for interest rate cuts by the...
Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 08:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf equities tracked global stocks higher on Tuesday, as investors raised bets for interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a few positive corporate earnings also boosted sentiment.

Expectations that the U.S. central bank could ease monetary policy soon have risen after a weak U.S. jobs report revived worries over the health of the world’s biggest economy.

Markets are now pricing in a 94% chance of a September rate cut, up from a 63% probability from before the data, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The Fed’s decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy, as most currencies there are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari benchmark share index advanced 0.9% to 11,284, its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years with all stocks barring one in positive territory. Shares in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, gained 1.2% while telecom services provider Ooredoo climbed 3.5%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index was up 0.7%, with all of its constituents rising. Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, rose 1.9% and tolls operator Salik Company added 1.6%.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s non-oil sector showed a solid recovery, with its PMI rising to 53.5 in July from 51.8 in June, driven by a sharper improvement in sales volumes.

Most Gulf shares gain on Fed easing bets; Egypt on winning streak

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.8%, lifted by a 3.1% rise in Saudi Basic Industries while ADES Holding surged 10%, its highest intraday percentage gain since listing in 2023.

Oil drilling group ADES has agreed to buy Oslo-listed rival Shelf Drilling for 3.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($379 million) in cash.

Among other gainers, Lumi Rental rose 3.5% after the auto rental firm posted a 17.8% increase in second quarter net profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index was up 0.3% after two straight sessions of losses. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest bank, gained 2% and ADNOC Logistics added 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced for a fourth day and rose 1.6% to hit a record high at 35,254.

Eastern Company soared 5.5% and Talaat Moustafa Group gained 0.7%.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s non-oil private sector showed signs of stabilisation in July, with employment rising for the first time in nine months and a softer decline in output and new orders, S&P Global Egypt PMI report said.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     up 0.8% to 10,922
 KUWAIT           gained 0.5% to 9,247
 QATAR            rose 0.9% to 11,284
 EGYPT            up 1.6% to 35,254
 BAHRAIN          fell 0.1% to 1,947
 OMAN             up 0.4% to 4,817
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.3% to 10,331
 DUBAI            gained 0.7% to 6,166
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes Most Gulf shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf shares rise on Fed easing hopes; Egypt hits record high

Trump says US will ‘very substantially’ raise tariffs on India in next 24 hours over Russian oil purchases

EV subsidy: 116,000 electric bikes, 3,170 electric rickshaws/loaders to be introduced

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Trump says incoming pharma tariff may go as high as 250%

ECP suspends NA-175 by-poll on LHC order

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Read more stories