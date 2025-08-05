Head of India’s ICICI Bank treasury to move to securities unit, sources say

MUMBAI: The head of treasury at India’s ICICI Bank will move to the private lender’s securities arm, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

B. Prasanna, who has headed the bank’s treasury for nearly nine years, will move as head of corporate finance and investment banking at unlisted unit ICICI Securities, the sources said.

He will be replaced by Shailendra Jhingan, who currently heads ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, they added.

Anubhuti Sanghai, currently non-executive director at the primary dealership, will take over from Jhingan, the sources said.

India’s ICICI Prudential Asset files for IPO at $12 billion valuation, sources say

ICICI Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the moves.

In a stock exchange notice earlier in the day, the bank said that Prasanna will cease to be a senior management personnel at the bank due to a transfer within the group, without sharing details.