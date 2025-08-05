BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
US stocks edge higher, extending rebound

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2025 07:23pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday, as expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts countered uncertainty about tariffs and the US economy.

US equity indices rose more than one percent on Monday, essentially recovering Friday’s losses that had followed a downcast American jobs report.

The jump comes as markets price in a September Fed interest rate cut and eye as many as two additional cuts later this year.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 44,179.97.

Wall Street springs higher after Friday’s tumultuous selloff

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 6,338.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.3 percent to 21,124.51.

Tuesday’s modest market advance made sense in light of unresolved talks with key trading partners China, Canada and Mexico, said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

“I think investors are waiting for better news on that front, but not panicking yet,” Hogan said.

“It’s going to be impossible to really get a good read on what’s the ultimate tariff level” across the board absent deals with those important partners, he added.

