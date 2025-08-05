BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
Trump says US will ‘very substantially’ raise tariffs on India in next 24 hours over Russian oil purchases

Reuters Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 07:00pm
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would increase the tariff charged on imports from India from the current rate of 25% “very substantially” over the next 24 hours, given India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

“They’re fueling the war machine, and if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Trump told CNBC in an interview, adding that the main sticking point with India was that its tariffs were too high.

India accuses EU, US of double standard over Russian trade

He did not provide a new tariff rate for India.

