OceanGate’s Titan sub firm used ‘intimidation tactics’ and had ‘critically flawed’ safety practices

  • US Coast Guard reported findings
Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 06:35pm

The United States Coast Guard has released a damning report following the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible in June 2023, citing ‘critically flawed’ safety practices ‘intimidation tactics’ by the firm, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The implosion killed all five people on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

The investigation, spanning two years, concludes that OceanGate operated with “critically flawed” safety and operational practices, repeatedly ignoring established engineering protocols for submersible design, testing and maintenance.

The report reveals that the company employed intimidation tactics to evade regulatory oversight and bypass vital inspections - a practice that allowed the Titan to operate outside standard safety regimes for deep-sea vessels.

Key Findings

The more than 300-page ROI outlines key findings and contributing factors in the casualty and includes 17 safety recommendations aimed at strengthening oversight of submersible operations. OceanGate’s inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection process for the Titan were pointed out as primary factors.

Primary cause: Failure to follow fundamental engineering safety standards led to the loss of structural integrity of the Titan’s carbon fiber hull, causing an instantaneous implosion under immense water pressure (approximately 4,930 psi) about 90 minutes into a dive near the Titanic wreck.

Risky design choices: The Titan was constructed from carbon fiber, a material never before validated for manned deep-sea submersibles due to its susceptibility to delamination and failure under pressure.

Ignored warning signs: During a previous dive, passengers reported a loud bang—later identified as hull delamination—yet the company failed to investigate or halt operations adequately.

Toxic culture and leadership: CEO Stockton Rush, who also piloted the Titan, downplayed safety concerns and allegedly prioritized customer expectations and financial pressures over safety. The company’s culture was described as toxic, with staff discouraged from voicing concerns through firings and intimidation.

Regulatory gaps: The report highlights a lack of comprehensive regulation governing commercial submersibles and recommends that the US Coast Guard strengthen oversight, including requiring dive and emergency plans, revoking current designations, and enhancing field support for novel vessels.

Accountability and industry impact

While the report finds no misconduct by the Coast Guard personnel themselves, it criticizes OceanGate’s management, stating Rush exhibited negligence contributing to the deaths and could have faced criminal liability had he survived.

Families of victims, including the Dawoods, have urged for meaningful reform, calling the tragedy a “catastrophic failure” that exposes the urgent need for tighter regulation and industry accountability to prevent future loss of life.

The family statement reads: “No report can alter the heartbreaking outcome, nor fill the immeasurable void left by two cherished members of our family,” it adds.

“We believe that accountability and regulatory change must follow such a catastrophic failure,” it says, adding the family hopes the tragedy will serve as a turning point to bring “meaningful reform, rigorous safety standards, and effective oversight” to the submersible industry.

“If Shahzada and Suleman’s legacy can be a catalyst for regulatory change that helps prevent such a loss from ever happening again, it will bring us some measure of peace.”

Implications for commercial deep-sea exploration

The disaster and ensuing report cast a shadow over the nascent commercial deep-sea tourism and exploration industry. Investors and stakeholders are likely to demand greater transparency, adherence to rigorous engineering standards, and clear regulatory frameworks before backing similar ventures.

The report’s 14 recommendations, if implemented, could reshape operational protocols and regulatory oversight, signaling a shift toward enhanced safety in the sector.

This tragedy underscores the delicate balance between pioneering adventure and engineering discipline, emphasizing that innovation must be matched with uncompromising safety and oversight.

