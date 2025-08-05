BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza civil defence says Israeli attacks kill 26

AFP Published 05 Aug, 2025 06:14pm
Mourners bid farewell to the body of one of the victims killed during overnight Israeli bombardment on a camp sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, during the funeral at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
Mourners bid farewell to the body of one of the victims killed during overnight Israeli bombardment on a camp sheltering displaced people in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, during the funeral at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said 26 people were killed by Israeli gunfire and air strikes on Tuesday, including 14 who were waiting near an aid distribution site inside the Palestinian territory.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that eight people were killed by Israeli gunfire while waiting for aid near the south Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Six more people were killed and 21 injured by Israeli fire in central Gaza while waiting for food near a distribution centre, according to Bassal.

The Israeli army told AFP it was looking into the incidents.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency and other parties.

Hamas says it will allow aid for hostages if Israel halts airstrikes, opens permanent humanitarian corridors

Thousands of Gazans gather daily near food distribution points across Gaza, including four belonging to the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Its operations have been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on those waiting to collect rations.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of goods and aid into Gaza since the start of the war nearly 22 months ago have led to shortages of food and essential goods, including medicine, medical supplies and fuel, which hospitals rely on to power their generators.

Bassal said that five people were killed by a nightly air strike on a tent in Al-Mawasi in south Gaza, an area Israeli authorities designated as a safe zone early on in the war.

“It’s said to be a green zone and it’s safe, but it’s not. They also say that the aid (distribution) is safe, but people die while obtaining aid,” said Adham Younes, who lost a relative in the strike.

“There’s no safety within the Gaza Strip, everyone is exposed to death, everyone is subject to injury,” the 30-year-old told AFP.

Mahmud Younes, another Gazan who said he witnessed the strike, said: ““We found women screaming – they were covered in blood. The entire family has been injured.”

Bassal of the civil defence agency said that six more people were killed in a strike near Gaza City, and one in a strike near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing and the largest armed force in Gaza, said in a statement Tuesday that they had bombarded an Israeli command-and-control centre in south Gaza’s Morag Axis, an Israeli-controlled corridor.

Israel Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas humanitarian crisis in Gaza Gaza genocide Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Israel attacks on Gaza Gaza Civil Defence relief consignment for Gaza Gaza food crisis Gaza food Gaza casefire

Comments

200 characters

Gaza civil defence says Israeli attacks kill 26

Trump says US will ‘very substantially’ raise tariffs on India in next 24 hours over Russian oil purchases

EV subsidy: 116,000 electric bikes, 3,170 electric rickshaws/loaders to be introduced

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Trump says incoming pharma tariff may go as high as 250%

ECP suspends NA-175 by-poll on LHC order

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Read more stories