BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
BOP 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
CPHL 85.37 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.43%)
DCL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.54%)
DGKC 181.93 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.89%)
FCCL 49.51 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.9%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GCIL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
HUBC 160.90 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (1.88%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
MLCF 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
NBP 126.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
POWER 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PPL 177.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.27%)
PREMA 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
SNGP 120.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
SSGC 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,601 Increased By 118.8 (0.82%)
BR30 41,527 Increased By 246.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
Aug 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares drop on Trump’s renewed tariff threats over Russian oil purchases

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 04:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares declined on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threat of harsh tariffs on goods from India over the country’s purchases of Russian oil and ahead of the local central bank policy decision.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.3% to 24,649.55 points and the BSE Sensex lost 0.38% to 80,710.25.

Trump on Monday threatened to impose higher tariffs on goods imported from India, prompting New Delhi to call the move “unjustified” and pledge to safeguard its economic interests, further straining ties between the two nations.

Twelve of the 16 major sectors declined, with broader small-cap and mid-cap indexes down 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Yogesh Patil, CIO-equities at LIC Mutual Fund, told Reuters’ Trading India forum that he expects U.S. trade uncertainty to keep Indian markets volatile in the short term, but is optimistic about their medium- to long-term prospects given strong domestic fundamentals.

Meanwhile, investors are waiting for the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision on Wednesday, in which it is expected to hold its key rate at 5.50%. However, calls for a rate cut have also risen after the U.S. slapped 25% tariffs on goods from India.

Metal, IT stocks drive Indian stock benchmarks higher

Reliance Industries, which is India’s largest company by market value and earns the biggest chunk of its revenue from the oil-to-chemicals segment, dropped 1.4% on the day.

The drop was fuelled by concerns over the negative impact on the profitability of the firm’s refineries due to the potential shift in crude oil sourcing from Russia.

State-owned oil refiners slipped on the day as well.

Also down were stocks exposed to the U.S. – pharma and information technology fell 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Private lender IndusInd Bank rose 1.9% after naming industry veteran Rajiv Anand as CEO for a three-year term.

Exchange operator BSE dropped 4.8% after news reports said the finance ministry and the markets regulator are in talks to reduce speculation in the options market.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Indian stocks NSE

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares drop on Trump’s renewed tariff threats over Russian oil purchases

Yet another record high as KSE-100 soars past 143,000 points

Scores of PTI workers, leaders arrested as party demands Imran Khan’s release

Pakistan’s budget deficit at 5.4% of GDP; primary surplus climbs to 2.4% in FY25

Gwadar Port Authority to partner with Chinese firm to boost investments

Rupee climbs against US dollar

Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Govt confident of full-year achievement as FBR meets July tax target

President, PM, armed forces reiterate support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

FO rejects ‘baseless allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

Read more stories