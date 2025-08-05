BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf awarded Turkiye’s prestigious Legion of Merit

  • High-level engagements included "discussions on defence ties"
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 02:54pm
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf (left) and Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy/File
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf undertook an official visit to Turkiye, during which he was conferred the prestigious Legion of Merit by the Turkish Armed Forces, the Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The award was presented by Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, in recognition of Admiral Naveed Ashraf’s efforts to strengthen defence ties and maritime cooperation between the two brotherly countries, Pakistan Navy’s director general public relations said.

Upon his arrival at the Turkish Naval Forces Headquarters, Admiral Ashraf was presented a guard of honour and subsequently called on the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of professional interest, focusing on enhanced collaboration between the two navies.

PN conducts drills with Turkish navy

The naval chief also called on Turkish Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gurak, and Commander of Turkish Navy Fleet Admiral Kadir Yildiz. These high-level engagements included discussions on regional maritime security and bilateral defence cooperation.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf (left) in a meeting with Minister of National Defence Türkiye Yasar Guler. Photo: Facebook/@DgprNavy/File
Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasised the need for increased interaction between the armed forces through joint exercises, mutual visits, and training and exchange programmes.

Later, the naval chief visited Istanbul Naval Shipyard, where he called on the commander of the shipyard and received a detailed briefing on Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM project, a flagship initiative in bilateral defence collaboration. He also visited Golcuk Naval Base, where he observed cutting-edge submarine design and construction facilities.

Admiral Ashraf further visited the Turkish naval vessels TCG ORUCREIS and S/M PIRIREIS, as well as the National Defence University in Turkiye. He also called on the Commander of the North Sea Area and laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Turkiye’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as a mark of respect.

The naval chief’s visit is expected to play a pivotal role in further strengthening and expanding defence relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, two nations bound by deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties.

