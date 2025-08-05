US tariff of 15% on EU goods is all-inclusive: EU official

BRUSSELS: The 15% tariff that European Union goods face when entering the United States is all-inclusive, incorporating the Most Favoured Nation Rate, unlike some other countries with deals with the U.S., an EU official said on Tuesday.

The 15% rate applies to all goods, except for steel, aluminium, the official said. Tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors are now zero, but if and when they rise as a result of the U.S. 232 investigations, the tariff will be no higher than 15% as well.

This 15% ceiling also applies to cars and car parts.

There are no quotas or limits on cars and car parts.