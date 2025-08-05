BML 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BOP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.95%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.62%)
DGKC 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.32%)
FCCL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.72%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
GCIL 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
HUBC 160.65 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.72%)
KEL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
MLCF 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.74%)
NBP 127.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.2%)
PAEL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
POWER 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PPL 178.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.09%)
PREMA 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PRL 31.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SNGP 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
TREET 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
TRG 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.46%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,606 Increased By 123.5 (0.85%)
BR30 41,517 Increased By 236.2 (0.57%)
KSE100 143,037 Increased By 984.5 (0.69%)
KSE30 43,996 Increased By 289.4 (0.66%)
US tariff of 15% on EU goods is all-inclusive: EU official

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 01:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: The 15% tariff that European Union goods face when entering the United States is all-inclusive, incorporating the Most Favoured Nation Rate, unlike some other countries with deals with the U.S., an EU official said on Tuesday.

The 15% rate applies to all goods, except for steel, aluminium, the official said. Tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors are now zero, but if and when they rise as a result of the U.S. 232 investigations, the tariff will be no higher than 15% as well.

Trump, EU’s von der Leyen to meet on Sunday to clinch trade deal, avert trade war

This 15% ceiling also applies to cars and car parts.

There are no quotas or limits on cars and car parts.

