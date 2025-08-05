Hugo Boss reports Q2 operating profit beat supported by cost cuts

German fashion group Hugo Boss reported a slightly better than expected quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, helped by cost measures as a stronger euro weighed on its sales.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 15% to 81 million euros ($93.5 million) in the second quarter, from 70 million a year earlier. That was above analyst’s forecast of 77 million euros, a company-provided poll showed.

The company confirmed its sales and profit guidance for 2025, but said it now expected sales in reporting currency in the Americas to remain at around last year’s level. It had initially expected low single-digit percentage growth in the region, dragged by a weaker U.S. dollar against the euro.

When converted into euros, Hugo Boss’ revenue declined by 1% to 1 billion euros in the quarter, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast of 998 million euros.