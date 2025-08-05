BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BOP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
CPHL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.77%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.62%)
DGKC 183.90 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (1.99%)
FCCL 48.94 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.71%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GCIL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
HUBC 161.25 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.1%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
MLCF 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
NBP 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.88%)
PIAHCLA 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
POWER 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PPL 176.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.71%)
PREMA 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SNGP 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.79%)
SSGC 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 14,595 Increased By 112.5 (0.78%)
BR30 41,570 Increased By 289.9 (0.7%)
KSE100 142,825 Increased By 772.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 43,919 Increased By 212.6 (0.49%)
Aug 05, 2025
Business & Finance

Hugo Boss reports Q2 operating profit beat supported by cost cuts

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2025 11:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

German fashion group Hugo Boss reported a slightly better than expected quarterly operating profit on Tuesday, helped by cost measures as a stronger euro weighed on its sales.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 15% to 81 million euros ($93.5 million) in the second quarter, from 70 million a year earlier. That was above analyst’s forecast of 77 million euros, a company-provided poll showed.

The company confirmed its sales and profit guidance for 2025, but said it now expected sales in reporting currency in the Americas to remain at around last year’s level. It had initially expected low single-digit percentage growth in the region, dragged by a weaker U.S. dollar against the euro.

When converted into euros, Hugo Boss’ revenue declined by 1% to 1 billion euros in the quarter, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast of 998 million euros.

